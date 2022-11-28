Sign up
Photo 1074
A tiny little mushroom
Such a tiny fragile little thing. It was tricky getting down low enough to photograph a bit of the underneath of the mushroom cap.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
mushroom
,
macro
,
fungus
