Previous
Next
Dragonflies by dkbarnett
Photo 1083

Dragonflies

I sat on the side of the pond and watched these dragonflies for some time. They weren't very big so was happy to get this photo. They are sitting on a water lily bud.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shot and reflection.
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise