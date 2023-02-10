Previous
Monarch in the kitchen by dkbarnett
Photo 1148

Monarch in the kitchen

This monarch butterfly came into my kitchen. I managed to rescue it and take it outside. Not before getting a photograph of course.
10th February 2023 10th Feb 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
February 23rd, 2023  
chikadnz ace
Love these butterflies, this is a great shot.
February 23rd, 2023  
