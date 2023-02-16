Sign up
Photo 1154
Butterflies
A monarch butterfly came back into my kitchen. Naturally I took several photos while it was fluttering up and down inside my window. I then released it back outside. This obviously is a composite.
16th February 2023
16th Feb 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
kitchen
,
window
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
composite
