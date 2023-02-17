Previous
Next
Tongaparutu baches by dkbarnett
Photo 1155

Tongaparutu baches

We drove to Taupo for the weekend - weekend before last. We had to stop quite a bit for road works. This stop was opportune as I rather liked the colourful baches across the river.
17th February 2023 17th Feb 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise