Previous
Next
A beautiful lady on his back by dkbarnett
Photo 1182

A beautiful lady on his back

I was intrigued by this guys full back tattoo. He was sitting in the pool belonging to our accommodation apartment tower in Surfer's Paradise.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice candid
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise