Photo 1285
Brisbane City
We arrived in Brisbane yesterday. This was the view from our accommodation at South Bank just before sunset. I'm not sure how much posting or commenting I will get done over the next four weeks, but will do what I can.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
sunset
buildings
brisbane
city
Rick
ace
Lovely cityscape.
June 29th, 2023
