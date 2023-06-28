Previous
Brisbane City by dkbarnett
Photo 1285

Brisbane City

We arrived in Brisbane yesterday. This was the view from our accommodation at South Bank just before sunset. I'm not sure how much posting or commenting I will get done over the next four weeks, but will do what I can.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Rick ace
Lovely cityscape.
June 29th, 2023  
