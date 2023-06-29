Previous
Sunset through the driftwood by dkbarnett
Photo 1286

Sunset through the driftwood

This view was from the trailer boat club in Darwin. We were advised that it was a good place to have dinner and watch the sun set.
We are heading to the boat to do the Kimberley cruise today, so may be limited wifi for the next two weeks.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise