Previous
Photo 1286
Sunset through the driftwood
This view was from the trailer boat club in Darwin. We were advised that it was a good place to have dinner and watch the sun set.
We are heading to the boat to do the Kimberley cruise today, so may be limited wifi for the next two weeks.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
driftwood
,
darwin
