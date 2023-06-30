Previous
Rock Wallaby by dkbarnett
Rock Wallaby

We flew in a tiny plane from Darwin to Jabiru where we went on a tour to see a wee bit of Kakadu and then a boat trip on the alligator river. When we saw the little rock wallaby, we were looking at ancient aboriginal paintings. Pretty stunning.
Delwyn Barnett

Wylie ace
so cute, and a lovely shot of it.
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet and catching the light nicely.
July 22nd, 2023  
