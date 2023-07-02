Previous
Next
Up close and personal! by dkbarnett
Photo 1289

Up close and personal!

Out in the airboat again on this day, we spotted a crocodile. It was shooting away from us but then stopped just a short distance away - only a metre from the airboat staying quite still for a convenient few seconds.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
So good!
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise