Photo 1289
Up close and personal!
Out in the airboat again on this day, we spotted a crocodile. It was shooting away from us but then stopped just a short distance away - only a metre from the airboat staying quite still for a convenient few seconds.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
2nd July 2023 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
crocodile
,
northern-territories
,
bamurru-plains
Elisa Smith
ace
So good!
July 24th, 2023
