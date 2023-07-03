Sign up
Previous
Photo 1290
Jabiru about to take off
We spotted this magnificent bird while out in the airboat. Apologies for the mass download, but I do have quite a few weeks where I had no access to 365.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd July 2023 9:14am
Tags
bird
,
jabiru
,
black-necked-stork
,
northern-territories
,
bamurru-plains
