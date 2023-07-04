Sign up
Photo 1291
At El Questro Station
Janet and Kath (sister / cousins) with Buster Kath's grandson. Kath is the elder of the traditional owners of the area. I wanted to take some portraits, but had to sit and talk with them for an hour and a half before they gave me permission.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
portrait
,
el-questro
