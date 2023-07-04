At El Questro Station

Previous
Janet and Kath (sister / cousins) with Buster Kath's grandson. Kath is the elder of the traditional owners of the area. I wanted to take some portraits, but had to sit and talk with them for an hour and a half before they gave me permission.
