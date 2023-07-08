Previous
Brown Honey Eater by dkbarnett
Photo 1295

Brown Honey Eater

This was just outside our room at El Questro. A brown honey eater in a kapok tree.
8th July 2023

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
