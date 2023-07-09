Previous
King George Falls

This was our first day on our boat for the Kimberley Cruise. You can see the figure standing on the rocks on the left and this gives a perspective of the size of the falls.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

Dawn ace
A lovely capture
August 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Wow, from the size of that person, those cliffs are huge. Great capture.
August 4th, 2023  
