Gnarled old tree by dkbarnett
Photo 1299

Gnarled old tree

I just love the way trees in the Kimberley can grow out of seemingly pure rock with gnarled roots searching through any crevasse in the rocks for nourishment and moisture. I loved the shape of this tree. This was on a walk to Mitchell Falls.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

Susan Wakely ace
The sunburst is giving you great bokeh.
August 5th, 2023  
