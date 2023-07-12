Sign up
Photo 1299
Gnarled old tree
I just love the way trees in the Kimberley can grow out of seemingly pure rock with gnarled roots searching through any crevasse in the rocks for nourishment and moisture. I loved the shape of this tree. This was on a walk to Mitchell Falls.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2133
photos
98
followers
101
following
358% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th July 2023 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
rocks
,
sun
,
bokeh
,
black&white
,
kimberley
Susan Wakely
ace
The sunburst is giving you great bokeh.
August 5th, 2023
