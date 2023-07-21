Sign up
Photo 1308
Street candid
After the boat trip through the Kimberley, we disembarked at Broome, then spent a couple of days there. This is a candid street shot. I loved his mirror glasses.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
21st July 2023 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
candid
,
broome
Suzanne
ace
I love Broome! We did the Kimberley boat trip Darwin to Broome last year with Coral Cruises. Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023
