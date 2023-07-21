Previous
Next
Street candid by dkbarnett
Photo 1308

Street candid

After the boat trip through the Kimberley, we disembarked at Broome, then spent a couple of days there. This is a candid street shot. I loved his mirror glasses.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I love Broome! We did the Kimberley boat trip Darwin to Broome last year with Coral Cruises. Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise