Photo 1307
Cyclone Creek
I loved the rocks in Cyclone Creek. There must have been major upheaval many many billions of years ago to have these sandstone rocks layered and angled like this.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1331
56
574
1332
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
20th July 2023 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
rocks
,
colour
,
angles
,
kimberley
