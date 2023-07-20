Previous
Cyclone Creek by dkbarnett
Photo 1307

Cyclone Creek

I loved the rocks in Cyclone Creek. There must have been major upheaval many many billions of years ago to have these sandstone rocks layered and angled like this.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
