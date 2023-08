Montgomery Reef

I was really impressed with this place. The reef is huge and the tidal range is also huge, so when the tide goes out it is almost like waterfalls pouring off the reef. This is an aerial shot of a small portion of the reef. We also did a tour up this 'river' in one of the tenders. Saw quite a few turtles, and white egrets watching for fish in the waterfalls pouring off the reef.