Photo 1305
Tropical paper wasp
Still posting from my trip to the Kimberley region Western Australia. These tiny wasps were in a place called Butterfly Creek, building their nests under a rock overhang.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th July 2023 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
insects
,
wasps
,
kimberley
Susan Wakely
ace
Great closeup.
August 19th, 2023
