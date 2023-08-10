Previous
Smoking lady by dkbarnett
Photo 1316

Smoking lady

My challenge this week from @fbailey was to photograph smoke. This is a new technique for me so this morning I thought I would give it a go - after perusing through a few web pages for advice! I haven't used any flash up to this stage in my photography journey, so this morning I was using my phone to light up the smoke. It did seem to work not too badly although the image did need quite a bit of post edit work to make the smoke more visible. All in all I had a lot of fun, but could have used an extra pair of hands to hold the light or push the shutter button!

For this composite image I inverted the image in photoshop to make the background white and added a woman's face that I downloaded from Pixabay.
10th August 2023

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
360% complete

Delwyn Barnett
@fbailey - An attempt I played with today for your smoke challenge
August 10th, 2023  
Brigette
Nice one!
August 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
A great effect and edit.
August 10th, 2023  
