Smoking lady

My challenge this week from @fbailey was to photograph smoke. This is a new technique for me so this morning I thought I would give it a go - after perusing through a few web pages for advice! I haven't used any flash up to this stage in my photography journey, so this morning I was using my phone to light up the smoke. It did seem to work not too badly although the image did need quite a bit of post edit work to make the smoke more visible. All in all I had a lot of fun, but could have used an extra pair of hands to hold the light or push the shutter button!
For this composite image I inverted the image in photoshop to make the background white and added a woman's face that I downloaded from Pixabay.