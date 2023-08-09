Previous
Stripes at Onaero Beach by dkbarnett
Photo 1315

Stripes at Onaero Beach

The photo I took yesterday is probably not worth posting, so here is another from the sunset at Onaero Beach on Saturday night. I think the shiny stripes are because of water seeping down the cliffs and shining in the evening light.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

Susan Wakely ace
Amazing reflections and rock formation.
August 10th, 2023  
