Photo 1315
Stripes at Onaero Beach
The photo I took yesterday is probably not worth posting, so here is another from the sunset at Onaero Beach on Saturday night. I think the shiny stripes are because of water seeping down the cliffs and shining in the evening light.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th August 2023 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sunset
,
water
,
beach
,
onaero-beach
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing reflections and rock formation.
August 10th, 2023
