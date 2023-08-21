Previous
Breakwater waves by dkbarnett
Photo 1331

Breakwater waves

I was a little bit early this morning when I was meeting some friends for a dip in the sea, so I got my camera out. The huge seas coming over the breakwater were incredible.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

