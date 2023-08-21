Sign up
Previous
Photo 1331
Breakwater waves
I was a little bit early this morning when I was meeting some friends for a dip in the sea, so I got my camera out. The huge seas coming over the breakwater were incredible.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
0
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2193
photos
101
followers
104
following
364% complete
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
54
226
1328
1329
1330
55
573
1331
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
21st August 2023 9:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ship
,
bird
,
ocean
,
waves
,
storm
,
surf
