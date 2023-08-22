Previous
Bird of Paradise with bee by dkbarnett
Bird of Paradise with bee

This was quite a distance away and I was using my 100 - 400 lens. I realised there was a bee buzzing around, but didn't know that I had captured it in exactly the right spot until I downloaded my photos tonight.
Delwyn Barnett

Wylie ace
Perfectly aligned!
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023  
