Previous
Photo 1334
Bird of Paradise with bee
This was quite a distance away and I was using my 100 - 400 lens. I realised there was a bee buzzing around, but didn't know that I had captured it in exactly the right spot until I downloaded my photos tonight.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
22nd August 2023 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
garden
,
bird-of-paradise
Wylie
ace
Perfectly aligned!
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023
