Fitzroy Beach by dkbarnett
Photo 1339

Fitzroy Beach

This morning was lovely weather. I went for Park Run, and then went in the water for a dip. It was so nice. After getting out I fetched my camera and went back in to get a photograph.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

