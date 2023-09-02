Sign up
Photo 1349
Kowhai bloom
This is the only photo I took last Saturday, so this is it. Outside at night with the light shining onto the kowhai sculpture. Appropriate for this time of the year because the real kowhai flowers are starting to bloom.
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2230
photos
104
followers
104
following
Tags
flower
,
sculpture
,
bronze
,
kowhai
