Photo 1348
From the garden
A photo from the garden today for the first day of spring. These cyclamen are in a pot in the vegetable garden - I liked the way they were catching the light. This is an in camera double exposure, with the first exposure out of focus intentionally.
1st September 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
1st September 2023 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
cyclamen
