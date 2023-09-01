Previous
From the garden by dkbarnett
Photo 1348

From the garden

A photo from the garden today for the first day of spring. These cyclamen are in a pot in the vegetable garden - I liked the way they were catching the light. This is an in camera double exposure, with the first exposure out of focus intentionally.
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise