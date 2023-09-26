Sign up
Previous
Photo 1374
Fijian Ladies
Some lovely Fijian ladies heading home in the rain.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th September 2023 3:50pm
Tags
street
,
candid
,
umbrellas
,
fiji
