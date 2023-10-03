Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1381
Agave in the sun
Hubby has been told by docs he can't drive, so I am now acting as his driver! Here I was filling in time in town while waiting for him. I loved the way the late afternoon sun was highlighting these leaves.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2288
photos
105
followers
106
following
378% complete
View this month »
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Latest from all albums
239
596
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd October 2023 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
agave
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close