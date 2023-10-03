Previous
Agave in the sun by dkbarnett
Agave in the sun

Hubby has been told by docs he can't drive, so I am now acting as his driver! Here I was filling in time in town while waiting for him. I loved the way the late afternoon sun was highlighting these leaves.
3rd October 2023

Delwyn Barnett

