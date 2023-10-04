Previous
Tui in Queenstown Gardens by dkbarnett
Photo 1382

Tui in Queenstown Gardens

The Gardens are filled with the beautiful song of Tuis at the moment. The trees are so big though that it can be tricky to spot them.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Peter Dulis ace
so sweet
October 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2023  
