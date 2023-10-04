Sign up
Photo 1382
Tui in Queenstown Gardens
The Gardens are filled with the beautiful song of Tuis at the moment. The trees are so big though that it can be tricky to spot them.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2294
photos
105
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
4th October 2023 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tui
,
queenstown-gardens
Peter Dulis
ace
so sweet
October 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2023
