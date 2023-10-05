Previous
Lake Hayes by dkbarnett
Lake Hayes

We travelled to Wanaka last Friday and stayed there the night. This was a quick stop on the way. With no ripples on the lake the reflections were particularly nice. We then had a super lunch sitting in the sun at a cafe called Mora.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

