Photo 1383
Lake Hayes
We travelled to Wanaka last Friday and stayed there the night. This was a quick stop on the way. With no ripples on the lake the reflections were particularly nice. We then had a super lunch sitting in the sun at a cafe called Mora.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th October 2023 1:02pm
Tags
reflections
,
mountains
,
lake
,
lake-hayes
