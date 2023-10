Jacksons Bay

At the very end of the road down the West Coast is a place called Jacksons Bay. I have visited before but have never had a meal there. Most of our party had battered blue cod and chips. Hubby had prawns and I had seafood chowder. Nice and warm on a cold, wet and windy day. When I went outside to take photos I got soaked very quickly. I had forgotten how wetting the West Coast rain can be!