Photo 1393
Tree in the city
Back to the city tonight. I took this photo while walking back from the supermarket.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th October 2023 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
buildings
,
lights
,
city
,
auckland
