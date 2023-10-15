Previous
Tree in the city by dkbarnett
Photo 1393

Tree in the city

Back to the city tonight. I took this photo while walking back from the supermarket.

15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise