Previous
Photo 1397
Good morning sunshine
Early morning looking over the city and the container wharves. I like how the sun flare appears through the under construction high rise.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th October 2023 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Tags
buildings
,
sunrise
,
city
,
harbour
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Love your sun flare.
October 22nd, 2023
