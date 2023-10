The List

After five long and very full days with many medical tests and appointments, we had a meeting with liver transport coordinator and liver physician to get the verdict - whether or not hubby was assessed fit enough to cope with surgery to receive a new liver. This noticeboard was full of clippings and articles of recipient's journeys. Sobering and hopeful reading.

It was a great relief to hear that he has been accepted on to the list to receive a new liver and kidney.