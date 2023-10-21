Sign up
Previous
Photo 1399
The best entertainment
Balloons and a trampoline. What could be more fun to a kid than that?!
A birthday party for our grandson Baxter.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
21st October 2023 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
balloons
,
trampoline
