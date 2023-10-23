Previous
Next
The sky beneath your feet by dkbarnett
Photo 1401

The sky beneath your feet

Taken at Back Beach New Plymouth.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise