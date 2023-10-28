Previous
Garden Party by dkbarnett
Garden Party

At present in Taranaki the Centuria Garden Festival is on. On Saturday the Festival Trust organised a garden party which was held at our place. It was a fabulous afternoon and the weather was gorgeous.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image from a special day. Your garden looks fabulous!
November 2nd, 2023  
Wylie ace
Looks lovely
November 2nd, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2023  
