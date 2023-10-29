Previous
The duck pond by dkbarnett
Photo 1407

The duck pond

We have two extra ducks at home - with the hope that we might have some ducklings eventually. I love seeing them through the wisteria flowers.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

