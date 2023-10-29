Sign up
Photo 1407
The duck pond
We have two extra ducks at home - with the hope that we might have some ducklings eventually. I love seeing them through the wisteria flowers.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
ducks
,
garden
,
pond
,
wisteria
