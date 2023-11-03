Previous
Such a welcome sight by dkbarnett
Photo 1411

Such a welcome sight

A short holiday that has been planned for quite some time was to Tasmania, but no overseas trips for us now. The weekend to this lovely spot in Taupo was a quickly planned alternative and how nice it was too. We were meant to get there by around midday, but 5:30 pm we were just leaving Auckland hospital after hubby had two much needed units of blood. After being in business together for nearly 20 years, these guys are not just business colleagues but good friends. This was the only photograph I took for the whole day.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I love that fireplace Delwyn! So welcoming……wish I was in Taupo just now! Hope you have a lovely weekend & hubby manages to relax & enjoy his medical break. Nothing better for him!
November 9th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@happypat thanks Pat, it was a lovely weekend, and he didn't have to do anything but sit back and relax. Plus eat of course!!
November 9th, 2023  
