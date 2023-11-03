Such a welcome sight

A short holiday that has been planned for quite some time was to Tasmania, but no overseas trips for us now. The weekend to this lovely spot in Taupo was a quickly planned alternative and how nice it was too. We were meant to get there by around midday, but 5:30 pm we were just leaving Auckland hospital after hubby had two much needed units of blood. After being in business together for nearly 20 years, these guys are not just business colleagues but good friends. This was the only photograph I took for the whole day.