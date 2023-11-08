Previous
Scene from the road by dkbarnett
Photo 1416

Scene from the road

We only stopped once while driving home. We had to stop a few minutes for some road works. These horses were right by us and I had just enough time to get my camera from the back seat and shoot a picture.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
388% complete

Photo Details

