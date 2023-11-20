Previous
OOOH! There's so many slices in here! by dkbarnett
Photo 1427

OOOH! There's so many slices in here!

A pizza box of belongings for this homeless man in Auckland CBD. I love his wispy white hair and deep wrinkles.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

Rob Z ace
A marvellous portrait - you've caught him with a suggestion of his circumstances.
December 2nd, 2023  
