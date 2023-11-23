Sign up
Previous
Photo 1431
Church spire
The sunset created a soft pastel light over the city. I was using my 100 - 400 lens so was able to pick out a tiny part of the view.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
church
,
sunset
,
city
,
silhouettes
,
haze
