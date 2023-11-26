Previous
Portrait of a grandson by dkbarnett
Portrait of a grandson

A very keen and budding cricket player. His goal? - to be a Black Cap!!

This game of cricket was played in the Auckland Domain, very close to the hospital. It was great to be able to walk to see him play.
26th November 2023

Delwyn Barnett

