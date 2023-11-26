Sign up
Photo 1434
Portrait of a grandson
A very keen and budding cricket player. His goal? - to be a Black Cap!!
This game of cricket was played in the Auckland Domain, very close to the hospital. It was great to be able to walk to see him play.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
cricket
,
grandson
,
auckland
,
domain
