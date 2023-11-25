Sign up
Photo 1433
Moonlight
I didn't realise how far behind I was in posting. This is playing catchup. I took the photos on the right days, have them edited, but never got a chance to post. This is a double exposure in camera.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
365
X-T5
25th November 2023 4:04am
Public
moon
double-exposure
