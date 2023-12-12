Pekin

I have quite a large gap in December, so I will head back to fill these gaps in. I actually did take photos everyday - and edited them as well, but was pretty busy with nursing hubby after his transplant to get to uploading. This particular day was the only day I have been home since 16 November last year. I was home for a wedding which was held at our place - and I was the one who was doing most of the organising! My oldest son and daughter came to look after their Dad while I went home. It was so good to see the ducks. We have always had three ducks - an infertile male and two females so no chance of any duckings. We decided we wouldn't mind a few ducklings this year so got a male and a female pekin. Well - we ended up with 18 ducklings!! Goodness knows what we are going to do with them - plus we weren't home to enjoy them. By the time we finally do get home there will probably be 23 fully grown ducks on our (small) lake.