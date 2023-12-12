Previous
Pekin by dkbarnett
Photo 1450

Pekin

I have quite a large gap in December, so I will head back to fill these gaps in. I actually did take photos everyday - and edited them as well, but was pretty busy with nursing hubby after his transplant to get to uploading. This particular day was the only day I have been home since 16 November last year. I was home for a wedding which was held at our place - and I was the one who was doing most of the organising! My oldest son and daughter came to look after their Dad while I went home. It was so good to see the ducks. We have always had three ducks - an infertile male and two females so no chance of any duckings. We decided we wouldn't mind a few ducklings this year so got a male and a female pekin. Well - we ended up with 18 ducklings!! Goodness knows what we are going to do with them - plus we weren't home to enjoy them. By the time we finally do get home there will probably be 23 fully grown ducks on our (small) lake.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

Susan Wakely ace
Proud mum and lovely fluffy ducklings.
February 7th, 2024  
