by dkbarnett
Photo 1449

Watching and taking part

A demonstration in Queen Street - demonstrating against the Palestine / Israeli war. I took a photo of this young woman recording the protest.

This is back a month. I kept taking photos, but didn't have time to upload etc. Just trying to catch up.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
Photo Details

Christina ace
It could have been taken yesterday - it seems the end of the conflict is not coming any time soon.
January 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot.
January 16th, 2024  
