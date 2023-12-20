Sign up
Photo 1458
Fog in the harbour
Taken on 20 December. I looked out of the window and saw the fog wrapping itself around this headland.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2486
photos
111
followers
109
following
412% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
20th December 2023 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
harbour
,
auckland
,
headland
