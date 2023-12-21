Previous
Next
A Christmas present by dkbarnett
Photo 1459

A Christmas present

This sweet little tulle skirt was given to my granddaughter by an aunty who has two boys. I think she had great delight in giving something so fluffy and feminine. I know Indy had great delight in receiving it.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise