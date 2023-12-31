Bubbles and dreams

I went out late yesterday to buy something we needed, as usual taking my camera with me. Someone who was begging on the street was using a bubble machine to attract attention. I stood behind him to get bubbles and passersby. The street was wet from rain as well. Altogether making an image quite different to anything else I have taken.

Sorry to have been absent for much of the month. I have taken photos most days and will attempt to post them over the next little while. I am also looking forward to getting back to see what others have done.

As an update, Bryce is doing very well with his combined liver and kidney transplant. However, he is not able to eat and is struggling with taking pills. It was discovered that he had esophagitis caused by a virus, plus a number of other gut issues all combining to make eating almost impossible. There are small improvements and I am sure this will come right eventually. In the meantime nursing has been intensive!