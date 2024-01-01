Sign up
Previous
Photo 1434
Kingfisher capers
I couldn't get very close to this kingfisher today unfortunately, but was still very happy to see it. We went for a drive this afternoon. This kingfisher was on a very short walk around a lagoon near Devonport.
1st January 2024
Delwyn Barnett
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
Wylie
ace
lucky find, always special to see a kingfisher.
January 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Always a treat to see these lovely birds.
January 1st, 2024
Carolinesdreams
ace
Love these little characters.
January 1st, 2024
Brian
ace
Magnificent bird capture.
January 1st, 2024
