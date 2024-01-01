Previous
Kingfisher capers by dkbarnett
Photo 1434

Kingfisher capers

I couldn't get very close to this kingfisher today unfortunately, but was still very happy to see it. We went for a drive this afternoon. This kingfisher was on a very short walk around a lagoon near Devonport.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
lucky find, always special to see a kingfisher.
January 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Always a treat to see these lovely birds.
January 1st, 2024  
Carolinesdreams ace
Love these little characters.
January 1st, 2024  
Brian ace
Magnificent bird capture.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise